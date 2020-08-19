Mary Lucille Bush Baskette.jpg

Mary Lucille Bush Baskette

Mary Lucille Bush Baskette, formerly of Frankfort, died Monday in Louisville.

She is survived by her husband, William Paul Baskette Sr.; children, William Jr. (Sarah), LaTanya; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Cecelia Bush.

Services are private. W.T. Shumake & Daughters in charge.

