Mary Lucille "Mary Lu" Miller Dempsey, 82, Shelbyville, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at Masonic Home of Shelbyville following a long illness. A native of Hopkinsville, she was the daughter of the late Frank M. and Lucille Morgan Miller.
She first studied at the H. Sophie Newcomb Memorial College in 1957 and 1958. She graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor's of Arts in journalism and is certified through SALGBA. Her long and distinguished career spanned more than 40 years with state government, serving under former Governors Breathitt, Carroll, Collins, Jones and Patton.
Her early career began in journalism as a reporter for the Evansville Press in Evansville, Indiana. She later served as assistant editor of the woman's page in the Fort Lauderdale Sun in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and as the Women's Editor for the Kentucky New Era in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
Her roles in Kentucky State Government included director of the Health Insurance Benefits Administration and working for the Department of Personnel. She was responsible for creating a self-insurance program for health care in the Commonwealth of Kentucky called Kentucky Kare.
She also served as vice president of marketing for the National Health Care Services in Louisville and director of personnel for the City of Hopkinsville. She was a charter member and helped form a national organization for government insurance administrators, the State and Local Government Benefits Association (SALGBA), where she initiated an accreditation program for state and local government insurance benefit professionals.
In addition to being a strong leader, she was also deeply involved in her community. She served as publicity chair for the Democratic Women of Kentucky in Frankfort, president of the Grace Episcopal Church Women and president of the La Jardinere Garden Club. She is past president and member of the board of directors of the Kentucky Intergovernmental Personnel Association and SALGBA.
Journalism awards included a Community Appreciation Award from the City of Hopkinsville for a series of articles she wrote on how the city escaped the recession of 1968 and a Kentucky Press Association Award for Best Woman's Page. In June 2019, she was awarded the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award and is listed in Marquis Who's Who. She also loved to read, to garden and to cook wonderful meals for her family and friends.
Survivors include her loving husband of 57 years, Rodney P. Dempsey of Shelbyville; two sons, Frank Dempsey (Susan) of Shelbyville and Tom Dempsey of Louisville; two granddaughters, Lucille Marie Dempsey of Superior, Wisconsin, and Patricia "Juniper" Leslie Dempsey of Louisville; and one great-grandchild, Parker Lynn Dempsey Valentine of Superior, Wisconsin.
Cremation has been selected in accordance with her wishes. A memorial service will be held at South Frankfort Presbyterian Church on February 18, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. with a visitation at the church at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, on March 4, 2023, at 3:30 p.m., with a visitation at the First Christian Church in Hopkinsville from 1 to 3 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Alzheimer's Association or to the South Frankfort Presbyterian Church Remembrance Fund.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Dempsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.