Mary Lucille "Mary Lu" Miller Dempsey, 82, Shelbyville, died Friday, December 23, 2022, at Masonic Home of Shelbyville following a long illness. A native of Hopkinsville, she was the daughter of the late Frank M. and Lucille Morgan Miller.

She first studied at the H. Sophie Newcomb Memorial College in 1957 and 1958. She graduated from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor's of Arts in journalism and is certified through SALGBA. Her long and distinguished career spanned more than 40 years with state government, serving under former Governors Breathitt, Carroll, Collins, Jones and Patton.

