Mary Lusse Nicol, 103, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born on Jan. 23, 1917, in El Paso, Texas, to Frank H. and Louise Anna Sheetinger Lusse, and moved to Frankfort at a very young age. She was a beautiful person and will be greatly missed.
Mary Lusse owned and operated a doll and miniatures shop for 20 years, was Director of Shrines and Museums with the Kentucky Department of Parks, and was active in many state and local civic activities. She loved playing golf and bridge and watching UK sports, and she was a life-long member of South Frankfort Presbyterian Church.
Mary Lusse was preceded in death by her husband, James Dowling Nicol; and her daughter, Anne Dowling Ueltschi.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Rhody (Donald); and her four grandchildren, Robert Ueltschi (Lisa), Ben Ueltschi (Mary Nell), Matthew Rhody (Lisa) and Elizabeth Rhody Powers (Scott). She also is survived by seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Private graveside services will be held at the Frankfort Cemetery with arrangements under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to South Frankfort Presbyterian Church. Friends are invited to share condolences at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.