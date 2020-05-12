Nicol.jpg

Mary Lusse Nicol

Mary Lusse Nicol, 103, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born on Jan. 23, 1917, in El Paso, Texas, to Frank H. and Louise Anna Sheetinger Lusse, and moved to Frankfort at a very young age. She was a beautiful person and will be greatly missed.

Mary Lusse owned and operated a doll and miniatures shop for 20 years, was Director of Shrines and Museums with the Kentucky Department of Parks, and was active in many state and local civic activities. She loved playing golf and bridge and watching UK sports, and she was a life-long member of South Frankfort Presbyterian Church.

Mary Lusse was preceded in death by her husband, James Dowling Nicol; and her daughter, Anne Dowling Ueltschi. 

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Rhody (Donald); and her four grandchildren, Robert Ueltschi (Lisa), Ben Ueltschi (Mary Nell), Matthew Rhody (Lisa) and Elizabeth Rhody Powers (Scott). She also is survived by seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services will be held at the Frankfort Cemetery with arrangements under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to South Frankfort Presbyterian Church. Friends are invited to share condolences at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

