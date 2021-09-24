A gathering of family and friends for Mary Mac Durrett Lancaster, 87, will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Lancaster died Sept. 17.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Lancaster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

