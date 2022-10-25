Mary Jean Ober Mahoney, age 90, passed from this life on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Rose and Walter G Ober. Mary was employed as an office manager for the HV Davis Insurance Company, helping to support her husband, the late Lloyd Martin Mahoney, through his final years at the UofL Speed School of Engineering.
They settled in Frankfort, Kentucky, where Lloyd took a job as a Civil Engineer and Mary selflessly devoted her time and energy to their seven offspring. She loved reciting poetry, painting, sewing and, howed her love by cooking and preserving food from their family farm. Mary and Lloyd enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage and entertaining their children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Mary was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Frankfort. She always had her rosary close and prayed incessantly for all her family.
Mary is survived by her children, Linda Winkle (Kenny), Diana Hedden, Angela Mitchell (Charlie Pearl), Paula Murphy (Shaun), David Mahoney (Karen Yancey) and Julie Collins (Tim).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Mahoney; daughter, Patricia Mahoney; granddaughter, Elizabeth Hedden; great-grandson, Theo Boone Wise; and son-in-law, Steve Hedden.
Surviving grandchildren are Jonathan Winkle (Brianne Harrod), Amy Pennington (Josh), Hope Hedden, Joshua Hedden (Lora Smith), Sarah Bradley, Nathan Mitchell, Katie Mitchell, Anna Murphy, James Murphy (Abby Walters), Tyler Mahoney (Jamie Harrison), Chase Mahoney, William Collins and Ben Collins.
Grandma will be greatly missed by them and her great-grandchildren, Brooke McDonald, Linkin and Piper Azbill, Matthew and Kennedy Hedden, Austin Parker, Taryn Winkle, Levi Pennington, Sunnie Mae Wise, Ira Thomas Mahoney and Shiloh Adelina Bradley.
Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. John Lijana officiating. Interment of Ashes will follow after at Frankfort Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice), BGCarenav.org and/ or Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 72 Shepherd Way, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guest book at www.harrodbrothers.com.
