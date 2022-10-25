Mary Jean Ober Mahoney, age 90, passed from this life on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Rose and Walter G Ober. Mary was employed as an office manager for the HV Davis Insurance Company, helping to support her husband, the late Lloyd Martin Mahoney, through his final years at the UofL Speed School of Engineering. 

Mary Jean Ober Mahoney photo for Obituary.jpeg

They settled in Frankfort, Kentucky, where Lloyd took a job as a Civil Engineer and Mary selflessly devoted her time and energy to their seven offspring. She loved reciting poetry, painting, sewing and, howed her love by cooking and preserving food from their family farm. Mary and Lloyd enjoyed nearly 60 years of marriage and entertaining their children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

