VERSAILLES — Services for Mary Margaret Richardson House, 81, will be 10 a.m. Monday at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, Versailles, followed by burial at Midway Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Online Condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. House died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary House as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription