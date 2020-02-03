Services for Mary “Moe” Pickett Ball, 94, of Georgetown, wife to the late Don Carlos Ball, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Saffell House Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service on Wednesday. Officiating will be Brother Jim Hardy. Burial will be at 2:45 pm at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com. Ball died Saturday.

