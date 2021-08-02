LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Mary Nevins “Blondie” Cinnamon Warford, 82, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of Thursday at the funeral home. Warford died Monday at Baptist Health Lexington.  

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Warford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

