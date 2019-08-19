Mary Nina Fowler, 70, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at her home in Frankfort after a brief battle with cancer. Mary Nina was born in Evansville, Indiana, on July 29, 1949, to the late Mary Rose Riester Fowler and George E. Fowler, Sr.
She lived most of her life in Louisville, graduating from Angela Merici High School in 1967. Mary Nina served three years in the United States Marine Corps including a tour of duty in Okinawa.
She returned to Louisville and earned an associate degree in applied science from Jefferson Community College. She worked for Norton’s Hospital in data processing until becoming disabled due to multiple sclerosis.
A gentle, funny, adventurous soul, Mary Nina will be greatly missed by her brother, George E. Fowler Jr. (Janice); her four nieces, Dora Rose Halter (Greg), Molly L. Damrel (Matt), Ada L. Fowler (Joe Slucher) and Laderia Murray (Bernis Napier); her nephew, Edward B. Fowler (Dale Booth); and five great-nieces and -nephews.
She will also be missed by many good and valued friends, especially Diana and Bill Middleton Kish and Barbara Feathers Chumbley.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 3 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville. A service will follow at 7:30 p.m. Burial will be private in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Kentucky-Southern Indiana Chapter of The National Multiple Sclerosis Society or to Bluegrass Hospice Care. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.