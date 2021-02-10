Mary “Pat” Wiley, age 84, passed away at home on February 10, 2021. Private services will be held. 

Mary "Pat" Wiley

Mrs. Wiley was born in Walhalla, South Carolina, on May 25, 1936. She retired from Art’s Electric after serving many years in bookkeeping. She was a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and reading. 

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Eugene Wiley; daughters, Debra Dailey and Cheryl Ligon; grandchildren, Eric Green, Jennifer Purvis, Cory (Amber) Thompson, Jeremy Sharp; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; one brother, Marshall (Arlene) Motte; and sisters, Nancy Nettles and Grace Clopper. She was also blessed with several nieces and nephews. 

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary H. Motte; granddaughter, Lori Curtis; grandsons, Michael Green and Keegan Howard; and sister, Gladys Jackson. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care or Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

