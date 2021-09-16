Services for Mary Ruth Wafford Coovert, 89, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.clarklegacycenter.com. Coovert died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Coovert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription