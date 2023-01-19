LAWRENCEBURG — A memorial service for Mary Ruth Walworth, 89, will be held at a later date in Ft. Payne, Alabama. Walworth died Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Lawrenceburg. Condolences may be shared at www.clarklegacycenter.com.

