Mary Leona Willard Sams, age 77, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Steve Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Lebanon Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. service time on Thursday. 

Mary was born in Frankfort on Feb. 19, 1943, to the late Alvin Scott Willard and Addie Mary Curry Willard. She retired from the Franklin County Schools System. 

She is survived by her children, Alvena Smith (Kenneth), Lori Henry (David), David Sams (Debbie), Billy Sams (Buffy) and Allen Sams (Samantha); and siblings, Scotty Willard (Judy) and Sue Willard (Jay). She was also blessed with 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Allen Sams; and grandson, Jordan Sams. 

Serving as pallbearers will be David Sams, Allen Sams, Billy Sams, Austin Sams, Cody Sams, Michael Smith and Josh Henry. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

