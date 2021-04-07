A graveside service for Mary Alice Armstrong Sapp, 57, widow of Phillip L. Sapp, will be at 2 p.m. on Monday at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Sapp died April 2.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Sapp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

