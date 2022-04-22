Mary Stivers

Mary Elizebeth (Simons) Stivers, age 67, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away at 10:48 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, surrounded by her daughters and granddaughter at her home.

Mary was born July 21, 1954 in Corbin, Kentucky, to the late Murl R. and Virginia (Lewis) Simons Jr.

Mary was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn (and Gerald) Kenworthy of Ohio; and her brothers, Murl R. Simons Jr. of Kentucky, Roger Dale Simons of Ohio; and her best friend, Mary Weghorn of Frankfort, Kentucky.

Mary is survived by her two daughters, Floretta Mills and Mona (David) Watson, both of Frankfort, Kentucky; her granddaughter, Patricia (D'Aundra) Freeman; and her grandson, Christian Watson, both of Frankfort, Kentucky; her three great-grandchildren, Cedrick, C'Aundra and Cedrian Washington, all of Frankfort, Kentucky; her three brothers, Fred (Lena) Sealy of Corbin, Kentucky, David (Debbie) Simons of Florida, and Haywood Simons of North Carolina; her three sisters, Diana (Jeff) Abner and Rosetta Simons of McKee, Kentucky, and Loretta (Simons) Brown of Kentucky; along with several nieces and nephews; and a special mention of Janice Poindexter, who was like a sister to Mary for over 40 years.

Mary spent her life working as a Nurses Aide caring for others as she did those that she loved. She enjoyed time with family and friends, going to the gambling boat and playing Bingo.

Visitation will be held at Rogers Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, with a service to be held at 6 p.m.

