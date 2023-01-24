Services for Mary Dan Tinsley, 93, will be planned at a later date. Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Tinsley died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Tinsley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

