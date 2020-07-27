LAWRENCEBURG — A graveside service for Mary Virginia Hawkins Bryant, 86, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Bryant died Sunday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Sen. Rand Paul's attacker receives longer prison sentence
- AP WAS THERE: 1920 Olympics
- Antwerp 1920 Olympics haunted by war and flu pandemic
- NASA's next Mars rover is brawniest and brainiest one yet
- Say Cheese: Bench energy is real, and loud, at NBA restart
- Gracia new coach for Spanish club Valencia
- Camilo Villegas loses 22-month-old daughter to brain tumors
- INF/OF Harrison to Nationals after release from Phillies
Most Popular
Articles
- Woodford County man hooks 65-pound Big Head Carp from Kentucky River
- Franklin County Schools to begin year with 100% virtual learning
- Bears in the Bluegrass: Black bears roaming Kentucky River region
- Frankfort man indicted for allegedly manufacturing meth
- County clerk no longer accepting cash
- Officials looking into dumped carcasses in northern Franklin County
- Franklin Circuit Court indictments (July 21)
- FCSO deputy injured after suspect rams vehicle in pursuit
- Letter: 'Frankfort still doesn't walk the walk that all people are created equal'
- Unemployment director quietly fired amid record claims
Images
Videos
Commented
- Guest columnist: Writer has bad case of 'racism-itis' (12)
- Steve Stewart: Danger signs for our government town (11)
- Kentucky judge issues temporary restraining order against Beshear administration's executive order (10)
- Buddha mural altered with addition of a cross (9)
- Lundergan sentenced to 21 months (8)
- Letter: She predicts Trump will resign before election (8)
- Letter: Which side are you on? Democrat or Republican? (7)
- Bradshaw honored as top CEO in Industry Era magazine (6)
- Waldrop resigns from Downtown Frankfort Inc. (6)
- Steve Stewart: Amid anti-police protests, they back the blue (6)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.