LAWRENCEBURG — A graveside service for Mary Virginia Hawkins Bryant, 86, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Bryant died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Bryant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

