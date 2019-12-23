Mary Ruth Miller Webb, 90, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Born in Smiths Grove, Kentucky, on March 30, 1929, Mary was the daughter of the late Paul and Rosa Dillingham Miller, and was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul Robert "Bob", John Alfred, and Joe David. She is survived by a sister, Martha Rose Miller Turner, and niece, Laura Flowers.
Mary was a graduate of Cave City High School and Western Kentucky University. She worked as an administrative secretary to the Superintendent of Caverna Independent School System, and was a member of Cave City Christian Church, First Christian Church, Frankfort, and the Women's Club of Austin, Texas. She enjoyed playing the piano, playing bridge, golfing, reading and cooking.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with Rogers Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Salvation Army in lieu of flowers. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com
