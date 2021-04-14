Mary Jean Phillips Weghorn, 74, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at her residence. 

Mary was born in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, to the late Roy J. and Rosina Patricia Murphy Phillips. She was a graduate of Anderson County High School and a homemaker.

Mary Weghorn.jpg

Mary Weghorn

She is survived by four children, Patti (Danny) Weghorn Blythe, Cathy (John) Bator, and Pete Weghorn, all of Frankfort, Karl (Kresta) Weghorn Martini, of Independence; seven grandchildren, Natasha Weghorn, Chance Blythe, Andrue Weghorn, Nikolas Woodriff, all of Frankfort, and Lydia Martini, Emmitt Weghorn, Sunny Weghorn, all of Independence; two great-grandchildren, Alijah and Navi Starks, both of Frankfort; two sisters, Myrtle Dewitt and Ann Baker; brother, Jimmy Phillips, all of Lawrenceburg; best friend, Ann Clay, Frankfort; and the father to her children, George Weghorn, Frankfort.

She was preceded in death by a son, Erich Weghorn.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Gash Memorial Chapel with Rev. Mike Myles and Geraldine Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery on Wednesday. Visitation 4-6 p.m. Tuesday.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Weghorn, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 20
Visitation
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
5:00PM-7:00PM
Gash Memorial Chapel
332 S. Main St.
Lawrenceburg, KY 40342
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 20
Memorial Service
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
7:00PM
Gash Memorial Chapel
332 S. Main St.
Lawrenceburg, KY 40342
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription