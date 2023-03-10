A Celebration of Life for Matthew A. Butts, 56, husband of Sharon Flynn Butts, will be planned at a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, Frankfort, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Butts died March 3.

To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Butts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription