LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Matthew Garlen, 35, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Garlen died Sunday at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center-ER.   

