Visitation for Matthew Mitcheltree, 34, will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com. Mitcheltree died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Mitcheltree as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription