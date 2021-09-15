Matthew Lawrence “Smitty” Smith, age 26, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m. service time on Friday. 

Matthew "Smitty" Smith

Lovingly known as “Smitty” by most, he was born in Frankfort on August 3, 1995. He graduated from Ramey-Estep High School in Ashland, Kentucky, and received his certificate in welding from Bluegrass Community and Technical College.

Smitty enjoyed time spent with his friends. He will be remembered as a loving and great dad who had a kind heart and gentle spirit. 

He is survived by his beloved son, Caleb Smith; father, Larry L. Smith; sister, Vanessa Cane; friend and mother of his child, Emily Farler; cousin, Francisco Perez; and by a host of family members and friends. 

He was preceded in death by his mother, Melinda D. Brammer. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

