WILLISBURG — Services for Matthew T. Craig, 47, husband of Dena Pauline Valentine Craig, will be at Clear Creek Baptist Church in Versailles on Friday, Dec. 23, at 11:30 a.m. with dinner to follow. Family will be there to receive guests at 10 a.m. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Craig died Tuesday, Dec. 13.

To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Craig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

