LAWRENCEBURG — Funeral Mass for Matthew Drury Wells, 38, will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday at St. Leo Catholic Church in Versailles. Visitation will precede the Mass from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. 

To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Wells as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

