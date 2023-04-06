Services for Mattie Frances Samuels Bailey, 85, will be 1 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at First Baptist Church on Clinton Street. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday, April 13, at the church. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Bailey died Sunday, April 2.

To plant a tree in memory of Mattie Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

