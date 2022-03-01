Mattie Bea Johnson, 87, peacefully passed away on February 24, 2022, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center. 

She was born on December 12, 1934, in Irvine, Kentucky. Mattie was the beloved wife and best friend to her one and only love, Henry Young Johnson, of Winchester, Kentucky. She was a retired private cook for The Marquard’s Eagle Stone Farm in Carlisle, Kentucky. 

She was the devoted mother of Sally Poe and Jackie English (John); the loving grandmother of Frankie Harlow, Donald Jr. (Hannah), Jonathan, and Leslie Poe (Kelly); and the great-grandmother of Trey and Nic Poe. She was also survived by one sister; two brothers; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, and sisters. 

Per her wishes, cremation services were selected. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mattie Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription