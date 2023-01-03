Graveside services for Maud Watson Foster, 101, born on July 5, 1921, will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Mt. Zion Cemetery. A memorial service will be held later in Columbus, Indiana. Foster died Friday, Dec. 30.

To plant a tree in memory of Maud Foster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

