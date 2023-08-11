Maureen Sullivan Riddle

OWENTON — Maureen "Mitzie" Sullivan Riddle, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Born April 30, 1944, to the late Charles and Gladys Bowen Sullivan, Mitzie was a native of Franklin County's Bald Knob Community and a 1962 graduate of Frankfort High School. She attended the Appalachian School of Nursing after graduating high school, receiving her LPN license from the Kentucky Board of Nursing.
She began her career as an LPN at the former Kings Daughters Hospital in Frankfort, where she met the love of her life, Charles Riddle. Following a brief courtship, the couple wed on Aug. 3, 1972, and made their home in Frankfort, where Mitzie continued to serve as an LPN in Dr. Carl Shroat's office for many years. She later worked at Frankfort's Primary Care Center and the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
In 2001, Charlie and Mitzie relocated to Owen County, where they built a cabin on Charlie's family farm and later joined Owenton First Christian Church. Mitzie served as a board member for the FCC Food Pantry, volunteering many hours to help those in need.
Mitize was a voracious reader in her later years and loved to watch UK basketball. She enjoyed taking naps with her granddog Jack. Family was Mitzie's greatest joy — especially her granddaughter, Emily — whom she lovingly referred to as "Mamaw's Baby Girl."
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Charles Riddle, a son, Brian (Molly) Riddle, and a granddaughter, Emily Riddle, all of Owenton; a brother, Julian Sullivan, of St. Clair, Michigan; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends also survive.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Kenneth, Douglas, Melvin, Henry "Sid" Sullivan and Patricia Nesselrode.
New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at First Christian Church Owenton, 113 N. Main St., Owenton, KY 40359. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m.
David Fallis, Tommy Tackett, Al Gomez, David Nesselrode, Dereck Nesselrode and Scott Sullivan will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Buck Beverly and Wallace Bush.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church Food Pantry, 113 N. Main St., Owenton, KY 40359.
