OWENTON — Maureen "Mitzie" Sullivan Riddle, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Born April 30, 1944, to the late Charles and Gladys Bowen Sullivan, Mitzie was a native of Franklin County's Bald Knob Community and a 1962 graduate of Frankfort High School. She attended the Appalachian School of Nursing after graduating high school, receiving her LPN license from the Kentucky Board of Nursing.

MitzieRiddle.jpeg

Maureen Sullivan Riddle

