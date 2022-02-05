LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Maurice Corn, 89, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Sand Spring Baptist Church. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3–8 p.m. at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home and on Thursday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Sand Spring Baptist Church. Corn died Thursday at his home.

