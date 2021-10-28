Maurice Glen Smith, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Maurice was born June 16, 1937, in Owen County, Kentucky, to Leslie P and Mary “Anna” Osborne Smith.
During WWII, they moved to Thornhill in Frankfort, Kentucky, where he was raised.
Maurice met the love of his life, Martha Ellen Sanderson through his life-long friends, and later brothers-in-law, Roy Barnett, and Martha’s brother, Doug Sanderson. Maurice and Martha were married on December 21, 1957, at the home of Rev. Roy Lyons. Maurice was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Maurice joined the U.S. Navy in 1956 and was based at Jacksonville Naval Air Station in Florida and served aboard the USS Intrepid (CVA-11) as a fighter jet mechanic. During his naval service, their son, Jeffrey Wayne, was born in 1959.
After his honorable service ended in 1960, the young family moved back home to Frankfort, Kentucky. After returning home, they were later blessed with a daughter, Rebecca Ellen, in 1962 and another son, Maurice Timothy, in 1968.
After returning to Frankfort, Maurice’s civilian career began in manufacturing at Central Screw Company. In 1974, Maurice left private industry for a career in state government where he retired as an Appeals Referee. As a jurist, he presided over contested Unemployment Insurance cases at the highest level of appeal. He was also supervisor of all Hearing Officers in Kentucky.
Early in their marriage, Maurice and Martha had discovered the beautiful Atlantic beaches and enjoyed romantic moonlit drives on Daytona Beach. After moving back to Kentucky, they, along with other family members including in-law families, would frequently vacation in their favorite destination, Daytona Beach, Florida. One of Maurice’s most enjoyable activities was deep sea fishing, and he was very good at it.
Maurice is survived by his wife, Martha Ellen Sanderson Smith; his son, Jeffrey Wayne Smith (Sandy); daughter, Rebecca Ellen Smith Burke; and son, Maurice Timothy “Tim” Smith (Jennifer). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Leslie “Wayne” Clay Smith, Rachel Elizabeth Ellen Bowman, Nicholas Cody Holloway (Erika), Daniel Thomas Holloway, Allison Leslie Smith Mueller (Christopher), Katlyn Jo Smith Aeh (Nathan), Marissa Nicole Miller (Dale Goins), Jameson Cade Miller (Ashley Scott), Matthew Timothy Smith (Audrey Brown); great-grandchildren, Theodore “Teddy” Mueller, Hailey Madison Goins, Damon Caleb Goins, Sylvia Maeve Hope Goins, Ansley Kate Bowman, Victoria Rose Mueller, Palmer Reese Holloway and Esme Soleil Goins.
He is also survived by his sister, Janice Lee Smith Cunningham (David); and many, many nieces and nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law.
Maurice was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Anna Smith; brother, Rueben Eugene Smith; nephew, Michael David Cunningham; and son-in-law, Michael Paul Burke; as well as his two lifelong friends, his brothers-in-law, Roy Douglas Barnett and Albert Douglas Sanderson.
Maurice was a long-time member of Frankfort Elks Lodge BPO 530, as well as American Legion Post 7 Frankfort. Services will be officiated by Dr. Hershael York and Pastor Wes Noss.
Visitation will be at Clark Legacy Center on Tuesday, November 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, November 3, at 1 p.m. Maurice will then be laid to rest at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Leslie “Wayne” Clay Smith, Nicholas Cody Holloway, Daniel Thomas Holloway, Matthew Timothy Smith, Brian Joseph “B.J.” Jump and Joseph Douglas Sanderson.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Buck Run Baptist Church Building Fund or to DaphnesLegacy.com in memory of Maurice and Martha’s niece, Daphne Larae Scruggs Fields. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.