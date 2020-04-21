Maurice “Zeb” Young, age 59, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. No services will be scheduled at this time.

He was born in Franklin County on Sept. 24, 1960, to the late Garnett and Betty Marie Shouse Young. He retired from the Kentucky State Department of Transporation.

He is survived by his sons, Nicholas Young (Chelsey) and Josh Vest (A.C); loving companion, Cece Vest; grandchildren, Alex, Ethen, Revan, Rylan, Kinley, Addilee and Landon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Scott Young.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

