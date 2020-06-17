Maxine Brown

Funeral services for Maxine Masters Brown, 82, of Frankfort, will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. the funeral home. She died Tuesday at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Maxine was born in Graefenburg to the late Jessie Thomas and Alline Hill Masters. She retired from Kentucky state government as an inspector for the Department of Human Resources and was a member of Graefenburg Christian Church. She loved to spend time with family, friends and especially her great grandchildren whom she was overly excited to have.
Maxine broke her foot and went to stay at Signature Healthcare, Taylorsville, for over a year. There she met many new friends and was excited to be enjoying activities again. She loved going out to eat, playing bingo and really loved her time spent at Signature where she felt like part of a community.
Survivors include her children, Terry Smith, Donald (Terri) Smith, Susan (Eddie) Sams, all of Frankfort, and Tim (Andrea) Smith, Versailles; brother, Lonnie Masters, Waddy and JT (Josephine) Masters, Frankfort; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; many special nieces and nephews.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Kenny Brown; brother, Gene Masters; and sister, Violet Tandy.
Bearers will be Gene Blair, Brent Hatter, Steven Hatter, Hunter Smith, Mike Smith and Justin Pinson.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of sympathy and condolences in this difficult time. Social distancing and face coverings are strongly encouraged of all attendees as we prioritize your safety.
