Mrs. Maxine Brown Hannibal, age 79, died at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Senior Living at Peachtree Creek Memory Care Facility in Marietta, Ga., after suffering for several years with Alzheimer’s disease. Born April 19, 1940, in Frankfort, Maxine moved to Milwaukee in 1963 and lived there until 2009, when she relocated to the metro Atlanta area to be closer to her children.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, William (Bill) Hannibal, as well as her parents, Elwood and Ida Brown. She was the mother of children who will be forever grateful for her love and support: Aleah (James) Brown and William Evan (Derika) Hannibal. She was the proud grandmother of Michael, Armani, Ambria, Christopher and Nyla, as well as great-grandmother of Caden, Zhavia, Teigen and Eden. She is also survived by her sister, Ida Marie Woodard, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Maxine was an exceptionally bright student and passionate learner. She attended Rosenwald Laboratory School and Mayo-Underwood School, and graduated from Frankfort High School. After earning a sociology degree with a minor in English from Kentucky State College, she worked as a social worker at the VA Hospital in Louisville and later transferred to the VA Hospital in Milwaukee. This job was not satisfying for her and she obtained her teaching certificate and began teaching English at North Division High School in 1966. Maxine thoroughly enjoyed working with the students and faculty at NDHS. She chaired many committees and strongly advocated for all. She retired in 1997 due to health reasons.
Known for her quick and sarcastic wit, Maxine was a prolific storyteller and talented quilter. She loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with friends, but more than anything in the world, she loved spending time with her family. She will be missed tremendously, but has provided those who knew her with eternally cherished memories.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church, 100 Clinton St., at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home and an online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com. Donations in Maxine’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org). Cards may be sent to her family at 1930 Green Drive, Marietta, Ga. 30064.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.