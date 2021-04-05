Services for May Carolyn Davis Bolte, 93, widow of Bernie Bolte, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.  In lieu of flowers, please donate to Bluegrass Care Navigators or St. Jude Research Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Bolte died Saturday.

