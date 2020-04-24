HARRODSBURG — Private graveside services will be held for McKenna Brooke Wilhalm, infant daughter of Susan Nelson Walker and Brandon Wilhalm of Harrodsburg. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. McKenna died Wednesday at U.K. Healthcare in Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of McKenna Wilhalm as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription