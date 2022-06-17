Mckenzi Taline Lewis, 28, passed suddenly on June 6, 2022, from a rare blood disorder. She was the eldest child of Jack C. Lewis Jr. and Lynn Strasburger Lewis and was born in Lexington, Kentucky, on November 4, 1993.
Her motto was Family Over Everything. She was the big sister for her two brothers that she loved obsessively, Jackson Lewis (23) and Jamisen Lewis (21), both of Frankfort. They loved her passionately as well and that bond will be eternal. She was also the "mother" of two beautiful cats, Smokey and Smudge.
Her grandparents include the late Jim (Radar) and Judy Helphinstine (Frankfort), Charlie & Adele Strasburger (Dunnellon, Florida), and the late Jack and Rose Lewis (Frankfort). All were very influential in her life and she loved them incessantly. Her village included her aunts, uncles and cousins who were inspirational to her. Uncle Chad (Summer) Strasburger (Frankfort) and Susan Lewis Brown (Tom Coletto) of Cleveland, Ohio, and Chuck (Colleen) Lewis of Powell, Ohio. Cousins Grayson (Adam) Steele (Lawrenceburg), Wyatt and Jake Strasburger all of Frankfort. Ethan Brown (Cleveland, Ohio) and Rachel (Athens, Ohio) and Sam Lewis (Chicago). McKenzi was devoted to her friends and strived to make everyone a better person. Her best friend Lauren Jones (Jeffersonville, Indiana) was by her side throughout the final days of her journey on earth.
McKenzi graduated from Franklin County High School in 2012. She was a proud Flyer and very active in her time there. She was deeply involved and committed to the Franklin County Flyer football team and worked tirelessly as a team manager and assistant student athletic trainer. She attended WKU, BCTC and KSU and was majoring in Marketing.
McKenzi was the manager for Home Again Consignments in Frankfort. She was passionate not only about her consignment business but more about affecting positive change in people in her community. She was baptized at Capital City Christian Church and very active in the the youth group led by minister Mike Case.
A community celebration was held June 9 the Franklin County High School football field. Family and Friends will hold a Celebration of Life at her family farm on 1001 Ninevah Road in Frankfort. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 2 p.m.
McKenzi lived large and loved larger. And in her own words, "She Will See You When She Sees You." In lieu of flowers, there has been a GoFundMe that has been set up through Facebook and CaringBridge to cover her end of life expenses.
