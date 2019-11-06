Melanie Tate Nix passed away on Oct. 13 at her home in Shelbyville, after an extended illness. She was 34.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at The Stratton Center, 215 Washington St., Shelbyville, KY, 40065, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Nix, an 11-year state government employee in the Department for Medicaid Services, was born on Oct. 16, 1984, in Somerset. She graduated from Southwestern Pulaski County High School in 2003 and the University of Louisville in 2007, with a bachelor’s degree in political science.
She is survived by her husband, John Anthony Nix, and their daughter, Riley Elizabeth Nix, of Shelbyville; her parents, Y Lan Dao Tate and Roger Dees Tate Jr., of Shelbyville; her brother, Curtis Tate, of Louisville; and a grandmother, Ngoc Lan Dao, of Washington, D.C.
She is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews; three grand-nephews; and aunts, uncles and cousins in Kentucky and all over the country and the world.
Nix was preceded in death by three grandparents, Ann Reeves Tate and Roger Dees Tate Sr., of Columbus, Mississippi; and Hoach Dao, of Bethesda, Maryland.
Nix enjoyed reading and cooking, and she was a page in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Details of a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Her family requests that anyone wishing to make a charitable contribution in her memory give to the Friends of Flight 93 in support of the Flight 93 Memorial.
