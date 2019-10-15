Services for Melanie Tate Nix, 34, will be scheduled at a later date. Nix died Sunday. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Harrod Brothers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription