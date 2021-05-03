Memorial services for Melinda Gail Peyton, 58, will be 7 p.m. Friday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home for funeral services. Social distancing and face coverings are required for the services. Peyton died Thursday at Frankfort Regional Hospital. 

To plant a tree in memory of Melinda Peyton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription