Melinda Milligan Brodt, 75, the wife of Steve Brodt, passed away on Saturday, July 8. 2023. The daughter of the late George and Norma Lancaster Milligan, Melinda was born February 27, 1948, in Lexington, Kentucky.

BRODT_OBIT_PIC.jpeg

Melinda Milligan Brodt

She retired from the Plant Board after more than 20 years of service to the Frankfort community. She enjoyed raising a flower garden full of bright beautiful colors and watching the hummingbirds flutter in and out.

