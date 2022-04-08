Services for Melissa Ann McKinney, 42, of Frankfort, will be 1 p.m. Monday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor. Burial will follow at Switzer Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time. She died Monday in Frankfort

Melissa was born in Frankfort to the late Johnny Wesley McKinney, Jr. and Patricia Ann Christian.

She worked at Jimmy John's and Frankfort High and Second Street School.

Donations can be made to LeCompte Johnson Taylor to help cover funeral expenses.

Survivors include her mother, Patricia Ann Wilson; sons, Tomaz Donaldson (father, Les Donaldson) Quincy, Isaac and Chance Devers; their father, Ben Devers; brothers, Richard Black, Steve Black, Johnny Wilson, Michael Sullivan and Wesley McKinney; sisters, Angelia Manns and Karen McKinney Cosby.

Pallbearers will be hers sons and brothers. Honorary bearers will be Mykell Sullivan and Hagen Wilson.

Please visit ljtfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave the family condolences.         

To plant a tree in memory of Melissa McKinney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription