Melissa Joyce Benton, 64, of Frankfort, KY, passed away after a long fight with ovarian cancer on Nov. 25, 2021, surrounded by friends and family.

Melissa Benton.jpg

Melissa Benton

Born in Atlanta, GA, on Apr. 23, 1957, to Columbus Jackson Benton and Joyce Anderson, Melissa was the third of five children. She grew up in Raleigh, NC, graduating in 1975 from Needham Broughton High School and attended Appalachian State University — where she was the president of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Melissa received her Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree from Kentucky State University in 2009.

Under numerous titles and roles, Melissa lived a life of service working for AmeriCorps, the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice, and the Kentucky Housing Corporation. She served as a member of the Governor’s Reentry Task Force Steering Committee, the Kentucky Interagency Council on Homelessness, the Franklin County Habitat for Humanity board of directors, and the Kentucky Child Now Advisory Board, among others.

Melissa was honored and recognized for her work, receiving the Governor’s Citation for Volunteerism and Service, the Department of Juvenile Justice Program Services Award, the Champion of Service Award, and was named a Kentucky Colonel.

In her free time, she enjoyed the mountains, traveling, gardening, genealogy research, photography, keeping up with friends, and taking on “projects” —which typically meant helping people who needed guidance, support, and love. Even when her time was free, Melissa chose activities of service: learning American Sign Language (ASL), volunteering at a camp for deaf children, and acting as a camp counselor with the Girl Scouts of America.

She is survived by her son, Anthony Darnell and his wife, Adrienne Clark; three brothers, Richard (Deborah), Bryan (Lisa), and John Benton (Thulan); and one sister, Elizabeth Benton; nieces and nephews, Richard Benton, Beverly Christian, Martha Cutler, Elisa Richter, Jacqueline Benton, Juliet Benton, Joseph Benton, Jessica Mencia, and Jason Benton; an extended family that includes Jane McCord, Jacob Perkins, Emily Perkins, Shelly Sewell, Emma Sewell, and Callan Sewell; and many friends.

Services will be held on Dec. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Ascension (Episcopal) located at 311 Washington St., Frankfort, KY 40601.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Melissa’s honor to the Baptist Health Foundation: https://pages.elevate.salesforce.org/BaptistHealthFoundation/lexington. Direct your donation to “Oncology Services” and type “Melissa Benton” as the Honoree Name so that your donation

