Melvin Lee Miller, age 85, of Monterey, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles, KY.

Melvin was born July 11, 1936, to the late Richard Coleman and Maggie Carter Miller.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Osborne Miller; his son, Roger Miller; and a brother, Richard Miller. He was a U.S. Army Veteran.

Melvin is survived by his daughter, Melinda (Ronnie) Parrish; 4 grandchildren, Brian McDonald, Joshua Parrish, Logan Parrish and William Walls; 1 great-grandchild, Bradyn Walls; a daughter-in-law, Karen Walls; as well as a host of extended family and friends.

McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be held at our Seminary Street location Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jeremey Warren presiding. Burial to follow in the Owenton Cemetery. 

We respectfully request masks be worn for all services.

