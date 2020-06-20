Services for Melvin Scott Smith, 69, will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Nicholasville. Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at clarklegacycenter.com. Smith died Friday.
