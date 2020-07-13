Services for Michael A. Baker, 50, husband of Jennifer Baker, will be private. Visitation will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Baker died Sunday.

