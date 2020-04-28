Michael Paul Burke, 72, of Georgetown, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at home following a long illness. Private services will be held. 

Michael was a loving husband to Rebecca. He was a devoted “Grandude” to his grandchildren and delighted in being called “Dude.” He was truly loved and cherished by all who held him as a family and friend. 

A native of Los Angeles, California, he attended University High School, joined the United States Navy and served three tours during the Vietnam Conflict as Captain’s Yeoman aboard the USS Eldorado. He attended Los Angeles City College and continued to pursue various certifications and training throughout his life. Following a career in Information Technology, he retired as an Information Systems Supervisor with the Commonwealth Office of Technology. 

Michael was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling. He was a pilot with twin-engine rating, a certified rescue scuba-diver, and a retired American Red Cross Instructor Trainer. He loved to volunteer his services in any capacity needed. He never met a stranger and cherished his many friendships. His greatest love was his Lord and Savior, to whom he gave his thanks for every day and every blessing. He was a member of Buck Run Baptist Church. 

He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis D. Burke of Los Angeles, California. 

Michael will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Rebecca, his step-children, grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. 

Live-streaming of Michael’s services will be available online after 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

