Michael Paul Burke, 72, of Georgetown, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at home following a long illness. Private services will be held.
Michael was a loving husband to Rebecca. He was a devoted “Grandude” to his grandchildren and delighted in being called “Dude.” He was truly loved and cherished by all who held him as a family and friend.
A native of Los Angeles, California, he attended University High School, joined the United States Navy and served three tours during the Vietnam Conflict as Captain’s Yeoman aboard the USS Eldorado. He attended Los Angeles City College and continued to pursue various certifications and training throughout his life. Following a career in Information Technology, he retired as an Information Systems Supervisor with the Commonwealth Office of Technology.
Michael was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling. He was a pilot with twin-engine rating, a certified rescue scuba-diver, and a retired American Red Cross Instructor Trainer. He loved to volunteer his services in any capacity needed. He never met a stranger and cherished his many friendships. His greatest love was his Lord and Savior, to whom he gave his thanks for every day and every blessing. He was a member of Buck Run Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis D. Burke of Los Angeles, California.
Michael will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Rebecca, his step-children, grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.
Live-streaming of Michael’s services will be available online after 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.