LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Michael Chad Ritchey, 51, will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday. He died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Ritchey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

