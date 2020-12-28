Michael Creech

Michael Burley Creech, age 68, passed away peacefully on Christmas night in the presence of his family.
He is survived by his wife, Carrie (Sherrod); his mother, Mary Creech; and four brothers, Tom (Mary Ellen) Creech of Garner, North Carolina, Mark Creech of Frankfort, Eddie Creech of Frankfort, and John Creech of Versailles.
He was preceded in death by his father, Burley Creech.
Mike was a lifelong central Kentuckian, living in Frankfort and Lexington. He and his wife Carrie were the owners of Flag Fork Herb Farm and "The Garden Cafe," (Mike was the head chef) serving many special, longtime customers and friends, with the help of their many loyal staff members.
Mike is also well known for his artwork, and his zany paintings can be found in collections across America. A special joy for Mike was also playing music in the local area with his many friends in the entertainment field.
In the recent months, with the extraordinary help and leadership of his wife, he bravely fought his many health complications associated with becoming tetraplegic in 2012.
We want to express special gratitude to his many doctors, nurses, therapists and caregivers who have helped along the way. And to his many family members and friends for their support through the years.
A Life Celebration is planned for the Spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.