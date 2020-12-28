Michael Burley Creech, age 68, passed away peacefully on Christmas night in the presence of his family.

MichaelCreech.jpg

Michael Creech

He is survived by his wife, Carrie (Sherrod); his mother, Mary Creech; and four brothers, Tom (Mary Ellen) Creech of Garner, North Carolina, Mark Creech of Frankfort, Eddie Creech of Frankfort, and John Creech of Versailles.

He was preceded in death by his father, Burley Creech.

Mike was a lifelong central Kentuckian, living in Frankfort and Lexington. He and his wife Carrie were the owners of Flag Fork Herb Farm and "The Garden Cafe," (Mike was the head chef) serving many special, longtime customers and friends, with the help of their many loyal staff members.

Mike is also well known for his artwork, and his zany paintings can be found in collections across America. A special joy for Mike was also playing music in the local area with his many friends in the entertainment field.

In the recent months, with the extraordinary help and leadership of his wife, he bravely fought his many health complications associated with becoming tetraplegic in 2012.

We want to express special gratitude to his many doctors, nurses, therapists and caregivers who have helped along the way. And to his many family members and friends for their support through the years.

A Life Celebration is planned for the Spring.

