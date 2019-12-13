A2 COLOR OBIT Michael Cropper.jpg

Michael Cropper

Michael L. Cropper, 56, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. He was born Feb. 16, 1963, in Lexington, Kentucky, to the late Lawrence and Erna Cropper.

He was a resident of Stewart Home and School.

No services are planned at this time.

